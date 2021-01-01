6'7"x6'7" Square Elina Tie Dyedesign Area Rug Blue/Multi Square - Safavieh

Advertisement
Stunning impressions of natural beauty are incredibly displayed in the abstract imagery of the Elina Rug Collection. These sublime rugs are contemporary styled with vibrant, marbled colors creating decorative interpretations of majestic contours. The colors of these rugs makes this design powerful and create a statement piece in the room. Elina rugs are made using a mix of soft, synthetic yarns and easy to care for area rugs will stand out beautifully and comfortably on the floors. Size: 6'7"X6'7". Pattern: Tie Dye Design.