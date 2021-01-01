From elegant home fashions
Elegant Home Fashions Square Decorative Shower Rod and Hooks Curtain Rod Set in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Advertisement
Create a designer touch in your bath with an easy-to-install tension rod. It features an attractive clear acrylic design finial. No tools needed for installation, simply adjust to your size and install. The tension rod fits standard bathtub enclosures from 44 in. to 72 in. This set includes one tension rod and 12 coordinating shower curtain hooks. Color: Oil Rubbed Bronze.