From jasmine art glass
Square Decorative Platter
Advertisement
Features:Fused art glassUnique designDecorative art glassHand paintedGallery artHome décorProduct Type: Decorative PlateColor: Blue/YellowMaterial: GlassMaterial Details: Number of Plates or Bowls Included: 1Shape: SquareStyle: Asian InspiredHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayComes With Stand: YesHanging Hardware Included: NoProduct Care: Country of Origin: ChinaDecorative Balls Included: NoNumber of Decorative Balls Included: Spefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoRecycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4Overall Width - Side to Side: 9Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4Overall Product Weight: 9Assembly:Warranty: