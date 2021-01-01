Square Case Compatible Iphone Xr Geometric Marble Luxury Elegant Soft Tpu Shockproof Protective Metal Decoration Corner Back Cover Case Iphone Xr.

Material: Stainless Steel, Tpu, Polycarbonate: Form Factor: Bumper Color: Geometric Marble Compatible Phone Models: Apple Iphone Xr Screen Size: 6.1 Inches Pattern: Geometric Classic Chic Design: Glossy Surface Pattern And The Squared Edges Give Your Phone A Different Look And Provide Full Body Protection For Your Cell Phone. Better Protection: High-Quality Soft Tpu And Hard Pc As Back Cover And Four Square Metal Decoration Corners As The Bumper Frame Provides A Better Protection For Your Phone. The Back Can Bear Strong Strike And Shock From Outside Without Any Scratch, Four Corners Can Absorb The Shock Well When Drop Accidentally. Precise Cut-Outs & Raised Button: Perfect Cutouts For Speakers, Camera And Other Ports, Raised Button For All The Controls And Features. Camera Protection: Camera Protection Design Allows You Say Goodbye To The Scratch And Dirt On The Camera Glass.