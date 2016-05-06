Franklin Brass Square Bar 1-3/8 in. to 6-5/16 in. (35 mm to 160 mm) Matte Black Adjustable Drawer Pull (5-Pack)

Whether you're looking for a unique size cabinet pull to fit old holes or cover an unfortunate drilling error, the Adjusta-Pull cabinet handle from Liberty will solve your dilemma. This handle works with any measurement between 1-3/8 in. to 6-5/16 in. and offers the convenience of flexible sizing to meet your needs. Simply place the posts where needed, adjust the bar and tighten into place. All installation accessories are included for your convenience.