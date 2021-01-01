104.5'' Square Arm L Shape Sofa With Storage

1. Modern Modular Sectional: upholstered contemporary sofa design made of soft velvet can be arranged and reconfigurable in various ways for small or large spacious living areas to accommodate different spaces. 2. Convertible Design: This set includes a left corner seat, right facing corner seat, and a removable ottoman. The chaise of the couch can be either right or left side. You can build the position and shape you like.3. Comfortable Cushions: Our sofa is soft with comfy high density foam cushions for ultimate comfort and support. Optimal softness with extra padded cushioning gives sofa relaxing feeling. Relax all day in your living room while watching TV or taking an afternoon nap4. Strong & Sturdy: Constructed with hardwood frame, the couch is durable to provide long service life, not easy to deform and crack. Overall Dimensions 104"(L) x75"(W) x34.5"(H) up to 5 or 6 people, sofa wt. capacity up to 1500lbs. 5. Two Cup Holders and Storage Ottoman: 2 convenient cup holder design on seat back to place drinks and cups. The convenient space in the storage ottoman provides the perfect place to put blankets and magazines.6. Removable design:The back pillow are designed with zip-off cover, removable and cleaned easily.