Amp up your home decoration by getting this decorative gold and silver glass bottle. This piece is designed to offer any traditional or contemporary themed home a final touch. This bottle is made out of glass and aluminum, hence it will remain in pristine condition for the years to come. You can flaunt this decor with its remarkable characteristics—featuring a square body with curved edges, gold and silver finishes, stripe pattern, and narrow neck with round aluminum lid. Let this accent piece provide a sense of elegance to your home atmosphere by displaying it on top of a shelf, countertop, mantel, or an accent table. This item comes shipped in one carton. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Contemporary design. Grayson Lane Square Gold and Silver Glass Bottle with Round Aluminum Lid 11.35L x 15.75H | 53762