Square Acrylic Serving Trays with Embossed Rim - 10" | Antique White | Pack of 2

PACKAGE INCLUDES: 2 White antique square acrylic serving trays with embossed rims - 10" INTRICATE DESIGN: The timeless elegance of metallic luster coupled with intricately embossed rims makes these trays ideal to upscale silverware and disposableware. PERFECT FOR ALL OCCASIONS: These serving trays are an ideal choice for main course and desserts that is perfect for receptions, and other formal catered events. PREMIUM QUALITY: Manufactured from heavy duty, durable acrylic, this charger plate is lightweight for easy handling, and can be used again with the same lustrous appeal. RECYCLABLE & BPA FREE: These serving trays are BPA free which makes it totally safe to use and can also be recycled under various recycling programs., Manufacturer: Weddings Venue Shop