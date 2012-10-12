12" x 12" Square Acacia Wood Interlocking Flooring Tiles Checker Pattern Pack of 10 Tiles

12" x 12" Interlocking Wooden Floor Tiles, Outdoor and Indoor, 10 pieces: Quick and easy assembly: The interlocking design makes it quick and easy to assemble these wooden tiles.Low maintenance required: Our high-quality fir wood flooring tiles are built to last for years without much care and maintenance.Selected natural fir wood: Our interlocking wood tile is crafted out of natural fir wood and durable PVC.Safe wood building materials: Fully sanded tiles prevent any undesired injury caused by wood splinters.Wide applicability: The 10pcs fir wood flooring tiles are great building materials for a house renovation or patio designs.Pack of 10pcs: Each pack contains 10pcs tiles which can cover an area of about 10square feet/2.5m.Care instructions: If the wood decks are used outdoors, we recommend treating them at least twice a year with wood preservative or wood oil.Tight connection: Each fir wood plank is securely attached to the plastic base by tapping screws.Easy to use: snap together and place where you would likeTiles can be cut if they need to work around corners or polesEach one pack contains 10 tiles which can cover an area of about 2.5m.All tile spliced size is 103.5 x 34.3 x 1"(L x W x T). No drilling or use of screws or tools required. Please Note: Please allow 1-2cm error due to manual measurement. This wood floor is made of 100% solid wood. Please allow a certain degree of color difference and wood knots.Package includes: 10 x Wooden Floor Tiles Specifications: Material: Fir wood and PVC plastic base Size: 30.8 x 30.8 x 2.2cm/12.1 x 12.1 x 0.9 inch (L x W x Thickness) Color: Brown