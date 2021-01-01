From wac lighting
WAC Lighting Square 7 in. 1-Light Bronze LED Flush Mount
Round and Square flush mounts have an ultra-slim low profile with edge lit technology and a translucent diffuser for an even, uniform illumination without shadows or hotspots. 120-Volt AC LED technology means there is no driver required - that's 1 less point of failure over traditional LED flush mounts and makes the round and square incredibly easy to install into just about any electrical box (pancake, 3/0, 4/0, 3/4 combination). Powerful energy efficient LED's provide a bright and even illumination.