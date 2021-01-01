From polish pierogi gifts
Polish Pierogi Gifts Squad Poland Pierogi Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Poland Pierogi Squad Gift. Perfect for boys and girls that love to eat Pierogies. If you are a girl that loves homemade pierogi with a tasty pierogi filling and pierogi sauce, this design is perfect for you. Funny Pierogi gift idea for anyone who loves to make Pierogis with a Pierogi cutter roller, pierogi maker machine or with a pierogi maker. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only