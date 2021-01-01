Halloween Merch Squad Funny Pumpkin Halloween Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

"Halloween Squad" is a funny pumpkin Joke Quote in an awesome design to wear on Halloween and have fun with family and friends, it's a new idea graphic for Halloween to enjoy the holiday, it's perfect for men and women, boys and girls? If you love pumpkin this is for you " Halloween Squad " funny Ghost design to celebrate the Halloween holiday. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only