SQR 24 Nightstand by ARTLESS - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (A-SQR-NS24)

The SQR 24 Nightstand by Artless blends beauty with thoughtful design. Finely crafted with a 2-inch solid walnut frame and recessed graphite-treated reclaimed wood drawer faces, it looks just as good from the back as it does from the front. A gap between the versatile bedside table's 2 drawers makes them easy to open plus corrals charging cables for tidy storage and modern convenience. Hand-finished with an environmentally friendly natural oil rub, this contemporary bedroom furniture ages gracefully and requires minimal maintenance. The primary goal of ARTLESS is to provide impeccable attention to detail and deliver only the best products. Known for its use of top quality materials, meticulous design, and unmatched value, ARTLESS prides itself on creating modern furniture and accessories that embody their philosophy of excellence through design. Driven by a diverse and talented design team, ARTLESS pieces are both beautiful and functional and remain true to its founders vision. Color: Wood Tones.