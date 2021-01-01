Spy Chandelier by Accord Lighting - Color: Brown - Finish: Walnut - (1062L.18)

The Spy Chandelier from Accord Lighting puts the harmony of wood and light in focus with a dynamic, curve-filled form. The artful movement of the design naturally guides the eye, making it a great central feature. Brazil-based Accord Lightings passion for wood reflects in the seamless curves of the structure. A natural wood veneer covers the piece, complementing the modern aesthetic with a timeless, organic character. A light-glazed acrylic diffuser inside complements the color and richness of the wood grain structure. Producing a striking s-shaped silhouette, light flows out the piece as a clean, spacious glow. Known for its modern wooden luminaries, Accord Lighting is an award-winning brand best known for its forward-thinking custom designs and unmatched attention to detail. Based in Brazil, Accord Lighting produces custom fixtures that combine hand craftsmanship with the latest production technology. Notable Accord Lighting collections range from its Stecche Di Legno collection that features mid-century modern wooden table and floor lamps to its contemporary Clean line of fixtures that includes linear wood sconces and support multiple color temperatures. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown. Finish: American Walnut