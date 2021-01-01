Spurrier Tray Top 3 Legs Nesting Tables

These 3-leg nesting tables provide the perfect perch for a big bowl of snacks during movie night, or a few potted plants beside the sofa. It's crafted from metal in a gold finish, and features three smooth flared legs for a touch of mid-century modern style. The tray tables rounded tops are made from iron, and showcase flared sides that prevent items from spilling over. Plus, they come in different sizes (small, medium, and large) to accommodate everything from drinks to laptops. This piece can hold up to 30 lbs.Features:Tray tabletopSet: YesSet Type: Nesting TablesNumber of Tables Included: 3Baskets Included: 3 nesting tablesStyle: Modern & ContemporaryTop Shape: RoundTop Color: GoldBase Color: GoldTop Material: IronTop Material Details: IronTop Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Base Material: IronBase Material Details: IronBase Metal Finish Application: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Wood Species: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoGlass Component: Base Type: 3 LegsAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: YesFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: NoWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 30Country of Origin: IndiaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseWrought Iron: NoOutdoor Use: NoDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Number of Built-In Outlets: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Built-in USB Port: Built-in Outlets: Spefications:UL Listed: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoSATRA Approved: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): CE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoFIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: NoGSA Approved: CALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoGreenSpec: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 21Overall Width - Side to Side: 12.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 12.2Overall Product Weight: 10.6Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: YesLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: 21Large Table Width - Side to Side: 12.5Large Table Depth - Front to Back: 12.2Middle Table: YesMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: 18Middle Table Width - Side to Side: 12.5Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: 12.2Smallest Table: YesSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: 16Small Table Width - Side to Side: 12.5Small Table Depth - Front to Back: 12.2Assembly:Level of Assembly: Partial AssemblyAdult