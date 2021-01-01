From trademark fine art

Trademark Fine Art "Springtime in the Wetlands" Canvas Art by Kurt Shaffer, White Matte, Birch Frame

$49.00 on sale
($64.80 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Trademark Fine Art "Springtime in the Wetlands" Canvas Art by Kurt Shaffer, White Matte, Birch Frame:Artist: Kurt ShafferSubject: Scenic and LandscapesReady to hangHigh qualityPrinted using giclee, which is an advanced printmaking processReproductions are virtually indistinguishable from the originalsGiclee is accepted by many galleries, museums and private collectors

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com