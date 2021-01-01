From oasis
Oasis Springtime Floral Foam Maxlife, Case of 48 in Green | 0100
Light density foam is suited for flowers with hollow, delicate stems such as irises, tulips, daffodils, etc. Each 9 in x 4 in x 3 in brick is scored at 1/2 and 1/3 for accurate cutting and less waste. Certified by Intertek Sustainability to biodegrade 75% in 1 year in an anaerobic environment. Scientifically formulated to maximize flower hydration. Meticulously researched, consistently crafted to maximize flower life.