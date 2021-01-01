Straightforward and unassuming, the Springfield bed is the simple design solution for bedrooms in need of an easy design twist, or an easy palette for colorful aesthetics. The simple rectangular headboard and foot board are covered in sleek, faux leather, and are available in either brown or white. Available in twin only, it has the added convenience of arriving in a single box. Matching rails are included. The platform design does not require a box spring. Some assembly required. Hillsdale Furniture Springfield Brown Twin Low-profile Bed | 1613-330