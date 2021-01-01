Springer Chemical Physics: The Mesoscopic Theory of Polymer Dynamics (Paperback)

I used the opportunity of this edition to correct some minor mistakes and clarify, wherever it possible, exposition of the theory in comparison with the previous edition of this book (Kluwer, Dordrechtet cet, 2000). It provokes - largement of the book, though I tried to present the modern theory of thermic motion of long macromolecules in compact form. I have tried to accumulate the common heritage and to take into account different approaches in the theory of dynamics of linear polymers, at least, to understand and make clear the importance of various ideas for explanation of relaxation phenomena in linear polymers, to present recent development in the ?eld. The theory of non-equilibrium phenomena in polymer systems is based on the fundamental principles of statistical physics. However, the peculiarities of the structure and the behaviour of the systems necessitate the implementation of special methods and heuristic models that are dfferent from those for gases and solids, so that polymer dynamics has appeared to be a special branch of physicsnow. Themonograph contains discussions of the main principles of the theory of slow relaxation phenomena in linearpolymers, elaborated inthe last decades. The basic model of a macromolecule, which allows us a consistent explanation of di?erent relaxation phenomena (discussion, neutron scattering, viscoelasticity, optical birefringence), remains to be a coarse-grained or be- spring model, considered in different environments: viscous, to describe the behaviour of dilute solutions, orviscoelastic, to describe the behaviour of both weakly and strongly entangled system