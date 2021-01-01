Spring Widespread Bathroom Faucet with Drain Assembly

Advertisement
This spring bathroom faucet is a stunning combination of design, functionality, and quality. Its finish is resistant to fingerprints and water stains, adding a classic accent to the bathroom décor. Engineered with a neoprene slim air aerator, this 1.2 GPM faucet also reduces water use without compromising pressure. Cartridges ensure precise and smooth control of water flow and temperature. Neoperl slim air aerator (1.2 GPM) provides consistent water flow and reduces water usage. Copper-intake pipes resist corrosion and tarnishing and ensure product longevity. Upc/cups certified, lead-free brass, California ab1953 lead-free certification. Three-hole installation. Lifetime warranty. Finish: Chrome