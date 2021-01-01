Spring Pull Down Single Handle Kitchen Faucet

Advertisement
This model comes with a matching deck plate to discretely cover up any unused faucet holes. The faucet will come with all the mounting hardware, you can DIY your installation without a plumber to save money and time. Single handle design integrates to control water temperature and flow volume easily. Commercial Design & High quality: Heavy Duty Sturdy Commercial Style Spring Design, Suitable for Big Sink or Granite Counter Tops. Lead-free solid brass construction ensures a safer and healthier waterway. And 500,000 open&close tests done on ceramic valve and faucet handle to provide professional drip-free durability performance.