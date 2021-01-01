From woodcrafters home products
Spring Mill Cabinets Sykes 31" Furniture-Style Bathroom Vanity With 2 Drawers, 1-Door Cabinet, and Gray Stone Vanity Top With Undermount Sink, Sage Finish
31" W x 22" D x 35.16" H furniture-style vanity adds storage to your bathroom or powder room Sage cabinet finish with color matching interior complements any décor Inset beadboard-style door with adjustable soft-close hinges for easy door alignment 1-door cabinet, 2 full-extension drawers, and an open shelf provide easy access storage Polished chrome door and drawer pulls add convenience and a touch of style Includes a stone effects gray stone cultured marble vanity top with a white rectangular undermount sink Sink top features predrilled holes for a 4" centerset faucet; sold separately Easy-to-clean nonporous vanity top with no overflow hole for a germ-free environment Pre-assembled with an open back and a removable sink top to make installing around existing plumbing easy Slight variations in vanity top appearance are normal, Weight: 145.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Woodcrafters Home Products