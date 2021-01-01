From hunter
Hunter Spring Mill 52 LED Spring Mill 52" 4 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan Matte Silver Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans
Advertisement
Hunter Spring Mill 52 LED Spring Mill 52" 4 Blade Outdoor LED Ceiling Fan FeaturesReversible, 3-speed WhisperWind motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance so you get the cooling power you want without the noise you don’tInstaller's Choice three-position mounting system allows for standard, low, or angled mountingFinish and Blade Variations:Matte Black finish includes Black fan bladesMatte Silver finish includes Silver fan bladesConstructed of aluminumIncludes a black metal shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIncludes (1) 2" downrodIncludes (2) dimmable 4 watt medium (E26) LED bulbsUses a standard reversible 43 watt AC motorUL and ETL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsBlade Span: 52"Height: 14-1/8"Width: 52"Product Weight: 17.42 lbsWire Length: 72"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 4Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 13 DegreesMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 5209 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 215Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 43 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 4 wattsLumens: 350Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: T12Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIAverage Hours: 15000Bulbs Included: YesDimmable: Yes Includes a black metal shade Outdoor Ceiling Fans Matte Silver