Trademark Fine Art 'Spring Into Nature' Canvas Art by Maureen Lisa Costello

Artist: Maureen Lisa CostelloSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features two flowers over a green background. Prominent Colors: Green, Tan, White, Turquoise Maureen Lisa Costello is an illustrative designer who creates eye catching imagery of whimsical and cute scenes. All of her work is very modern with a playful contemporary style, as well as a great use of color throughout her work. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.