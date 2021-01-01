From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Spring Haven and Park Meadows Dragon Fruit Patio Deep Seating Slipcover Set
This slipcover is a part of Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program. It is available in a variety of fabric choices which allow you to customize and coordinate colors to enhance your outdoor decor. This slipcover is custom-designed to fit the Spring Haven, Park Meadows and Oak Heights collections and should be ordered when specifically purchasing this collection as a part of the Choose Your Own Color program. Color: Dragon Fruit.