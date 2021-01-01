From coaster company
Spring Creek Upholstered Side Chairs Grey (Set of 2)
A sleek linear profile with slight contouring sets the stage for this elegant dining chair's fashionable style. Perfect for everyday dining, it delivers an air of sophistication and a beautifully neutral palette. Deep espresso finish wood construction with minimalist detailing nicely coordinates with a smooth, light upholstered seat and seat back. Gentle curvature in its high seat back creates a tasteful elongated silhouette. Slightly curved back legs reflect a vintage charm.