Zilla Spring Cave Décor with Blue LED, Rain Chamber, One Size, ECOM

Not all reptiles and amphibians will drink from a water dish. Many drink during rain storms in the wild and lick the running water from leaves as they drip. The Spring Cave mimics that dripping water allowing animals such as geckos and chameleons to drink from a running source. A large stick helps them climb into the cave to drink, and a blue LED allows you to see them at night. Amphibians will also love this internal rain chamber as it provides water to keep them hydrated and raises the humidity in the terrarium. Includes removable feeding dish which sits on top.