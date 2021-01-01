Spring Blush Bouquet Canvas Art Print, 24x16 in.

Create an uplifting atmosphere in your home with this Spring Blush Bouquet Canvas Art Print! You’ll love gracefulness of the lush, pink hues and delicate paint style. Art measures 24L x 1.25W x 16H in. Giclee printed on archival-grade, poly-cotton canvas Canvas stretched over solid pine wood Wrapped edges complete the look Features a floral bouquet subject Hues of gray, green, pink, and white Made in the USA Weight: 1.75 lbs. Comes ready for wall mount; no additional hanging hardware required Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid exposure to heat, direct sunlight, and moisture. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.