Set of 2 (84"x50") Spring Bling Window Drapery Blue - Waverly

Refresh any room in your home with classically elegant window treatments by Waverly. These beautiful draperies feature large scale classic floral pattern in delicate hues of vintage red, blush pink, vapor blue, taupe and sage green on a blue ground. 3 inch rod pocket and 3 inch back tabs are rmended with up to a 1.5 inch rod for maximum movement. Curtain rod sold separately. Coordinating Waverly Spring Bling bedding, accent pillows, and lined valance sold separately. 100percent cotton with cotton lining. Tiebacks included. Machine washable.