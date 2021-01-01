From gelaosidun

Red Spring Bird Salad Plates Set Of 4, Ceramic, 8.75 Inch, Microwave & Dishwasher Safe

Description

Eclectic DesignAmaze your guests with the energetic colors of our spring birds collection, beautifully handpainted on our everyday pieces, making every meal a leisure of sight and tasteStackable SizeAll our dinnerware products comes in stackable size, and can help you save cupboard spaceElevate Your Dining ExperienceThis pattern is available for a complete dinnerware collection: including 11" dinner plates, 8.75" salad plates, 6" bowls, dipping bowl set, mugs, dinner bowls, salt&pepper shaker, spoon rest, pitcher, serving bowl, large platter, oval platter and 14" serving platter set. Be sure to visit our store for more!

