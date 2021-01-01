Sprig Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Bronze - Finish: Oil Rubbed - (206050-1010)

The Sprig Wall Sconce from Hubbardton Forge is an industrial construction with a unique globular design inspired by nature. Like a sprig found in nature, the piece is asymmetrically ordered, though it still captures a sense of balance. Radiating from a circular backplate, bisecting metal stems move up and down the piece delicately. Spherical metal accents and glass shades are neatly ordered to underline their light and dark contrast. When lit the piece produces a stylized ambient glow, perfectly suited near entryways and along living room walls. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Bronze. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting