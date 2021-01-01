Spread Lens by WAC Lighting - Color: Clear (LENS-20-SPR)

WAC Lightings Spread Lens is an accessory that finds a home in a range of lighting products. The accessory can disperse light into even patterns while replacing the standard lens of the accommodating accessory. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Clear.