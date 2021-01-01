From montana
MONTANA 11 oz. GOLD Spray Paint, Flipper
Montana's GOLD line provides superb handling, ideal for photorealistic works. This versatile, fast drying spray color provides excellent opaque coverage of pure, brilliant color. The spray cans work with a level cap system, allowing for both low- and high-pressure performance in the same can: go from low-pressure output for working in thin lines and fine detail to high-pressure output for easily filling in larger areas. It is suitable for indoor work, as the atomized spray is reduced to a minimum and is nearly odor-free. A colored ring at the top of the can that identifies the color inside so you can easily identify your color and visualize your palette. Color: Flipper.