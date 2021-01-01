Spraggins Bar Cabinet with Wine Storage

Stock up for amateur wine tastings and casual dinner parties alike with this essential wood bar cabinet, an understated design that blends with any ensemble. Set it against an off-white wall in the living room to accentuate its warm cappuccino finish, then hang up a row of sepia-toned photographic prints above to bring a contemporary twist to the look. Featuring four open shelves and two cabinet doors revealing space for up to 15 of your favorite vintages, this essential design lets you stay stocked for any occasion. Set bottles of gin, vodka, and rum on the shelves, then top off the design with a bucket of ice and bowl of sliced limes to let party guests concoct their own signature cocktails.