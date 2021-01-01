From ancient roman emperor aurelian spqr rome gifts
Ancient Roman Emperor Aurelian SPQR Rome Gifts SPQR Rome Ancient Roman Emperor Aurelian - Restitutor Orbis Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Ancient Roman emperor Aurelian, i.e Aurelianus, was instrumental in ending the Roman Empire's Crisis of the Third Century, earning him the Latin title Restitutor Orbis, i.e Restorer of the World. Great Ancient Rome Saturnalia gift for Roman history buffs. Ancient Rome was the greatest empire in classical history. Roman legion eagle Aquila design for military reenactors who love history of Rome. Romans such as Julius Caesar, Scipio Africanus, Augustus, Trajan, Marcus Aurelius, Aurelian fought under SPQR flag 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only