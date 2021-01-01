Julius Caesar Classical Roman History Buff Gifts SPQR Ancient Roman Gaius Julius Caesar World Tour History Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Julius Caesar was one of the most influential and powerful men of all time. Show your love for ancient rome and its history with this caesar world tour design. Design with the portrait of Julius Caesar and his Crown from a laurel wreath. History Buff gift. Cool gift for all who love SPQR, Ancient Rome and Roman military history, and value the virtues of ancient Rome. Veni Vidi Vici! An ancient Rome Caesar design for historians, history students, history teachers and everyone interested in history of Rome. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only