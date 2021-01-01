Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp by ANDlight - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (SPT-T-C-B-BK-120)

The Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp by ANDlight was designed by Lukas Peet in 2010, and is made in Canada. Composed of two spun aluminum shades in a variety of finishes, this small table lamp adds an eye-catching modern touch to indoor spaces. With four uplight shade options that can be paired with the C style base, the electrical cord is wrapped and knotted around the middle section of the lamp, adding an interesting visual detail. The uplight shade gives direct illumination perfect for use in for living rooms, bedrooms, and home offices. In 2013, Vancouver-based ANDlight was founded with a mission to bring original design ideas to life through modern manufacturing technologies and a large network of client support. Committed to eco-friendly products that are both functional and dynamic, ANDlight strives to stand out with their unique LED lighting options. From pendants to floor lamps, their lighting products include a diverse range of options to suit a chic style for any space. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Black. Finish: Black