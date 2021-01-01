Cellet Black Sports Neoprene 12" Armband Strap Holder for iPhone 4 / 4G / 4S

Whether you're going to hit the gym or go for a run, you'll appreciate the comfortable and convenient design of the Cellet Sports Armband. Hand washable and breathable, the armband is made of comfy neoprene material. It features a reflective border and the clear window screen allows all touchscreen capabilities on your phone. The built-in key pocket allows you to hold your house and/or car key saves the hassle of holding unnecessary keys as you work out. Run, jog, or run with all your necessities at hand with the Cellet Sports Armband!