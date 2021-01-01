Sport TS-84 Ergonomic High Back Racer Style PC Gaming Chair, Orange

COLOR : OrangeMATERIALS : Polyurethane,Steel Frame, Memory FoamProduct NET WEIGHT lbs. : 47Product WIDTH inches : 28.5Product DEPTH inches : 26.5Product HEIGHT inches : 50.5-54Weight Capacity : 300 LbsCountry of Origin : ChinaSHORT DESCRIPTION : Known for its taller and wider frame, the Techni Sport TS84 Orange GameMaster Series Gaming Chair provides the ultimate comfort, style, and performance. This new addition to our Game Master Series comes in Black & Orange, sure to enhance your gaming setup. The Game Master Series is one of the top choices for a premium sitting feel. Loaded with our most advanced armrests, reinforced steel base, built-in headrest pillow, and a premium vegan finish, you are shopping for the best gaming chair on the market while supporting a noble cause. Take your gaming to the next level and extend your desk working hours by adding these extra features.LONG DESCRIPTION : Known for its taller and wider frame, the Techni Sport TS84 Orange GameMaster Series Gaming Chair provides the ultimate comfort, style, and performance. This new addition to our Game Master Series comes in Black & Orange, sure to enhance your gaming setup. The Game Master Series is one of the top choices for a premium sitting feel. Loaded with our most advanced armrests, reinforced steel base, built-in headrest pillow, and a premium vegan finish, you are shopping for the best gaming chair on the market while supporting a noble cause. Take your gaming to the next level and extend your desk working hours by adding these extra features.Feature 1 : TechniFlex Synthetic Upholstery surfaceFeature 2 : Built-in Headrest pillow plus adjustable lumbar pillowFeature 3 : High-Quality Memory Foam Seat and BackFeature 4 : 4D arms: 1. Height + 2. Forward/Back + 3. Pivot + 4. In/OutFeature 5 : 150° Back Reclining MechanismFeature 6 : Height Adjustable Seat Mechanism with Tilt Tension ControlFeature 7 : Heavy-Duty Reinforced Large Steel BaseFeature 8 : Double Wheel Non-Marking CastersFeature 9 : Weight Capacity: 300 LbsFeature 10 : Heavy Duty Steel Frame