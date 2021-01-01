From techni mobili
Sport Race Executive Chair Camel - Techni Mobili
The Techni Mobili Sport Race Chair, is perfect and modern for the Executive of the company. It has an eye-catching racer style camel and white upholstery colors, durable nylon base and padded arms which flip up so you can push it just under the table top. This racer series chair fits users up to 220lbs featuring a pneumatic seat height adjustment, a locking tilt control and adjustable tilt tension providing optimal comfort and durability all in a modern sleek design. Color: Camel