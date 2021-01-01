White Sport Iron-On Applique Alphabet - 2"

Advertisement
Show your team spirit with White Sport Iron-On Applique Alphabet! This set of letters features a soft and smooth polyvinyl surface and a bold, athletic font. Apply these machine washable letters onto shirts, shorts, bags and more in three easy steps: peel, place, and press. Give your apparel something to cheer about as you customize items for teams, special interest groups and events, and individuals. Go team! Dimensions: Length: 2" Width: 5/16" - 2 1/16" Package contains 66 pieces.