From millwood pines
Spoon Classic Wooden Soup-Ladle Heavy Duty, Wood Spoon With Long Handles & Convenient Hanging Hook For Cooking In Restaurants Or At Home Bamboo Ladle
Advertisement
Eco-friendly 100% natural wood material: The spoon is made from 100% natural wood, hard thermostable, corrosion-resistant And durable. Which say goodbye to cheap lacquer and chemical pollutions, ensure health and eco-friend. Wooden eco-friend Spoon is beneficial to physical health, won't scratch and damage the pans of layer surface. You can safely use it!