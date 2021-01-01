From crate&barrel
Spooky Black Wreath
Advertisement
Our Halloween wreath crafts a creepy round of black twigs. The delightfully scary wreath adds frightful fun hanging on the front door, suspended in front of a mirror or harboring votive candles as a Halloween table centerpiece. Wire lets you bend the stems into just the right frightful shape. Twig, wire, paper and plastic For indoor use or sheltered outdoor use Due to the grass-like texture, shedding make occur A light misting of hairspray may reduce shedding Imported