Avanti Linens Spode Christmas Tree Collection, 60 in. x 120 in. Tablecloth, Red Tartan

A New Take - The Spode Christmas Tree pattern, one of the best known holiday designs since its introduction in 1938, gets beautiful traditional tartan plaid accents with the Christmas Tree Tartan collection. Festive Tabletop - The 60" x 120" ivory oblong tablecloth is a rich woven ivory fabric, overprinted with the iconic Spode Christmas tree pattern and sprays of holly leaves. Bordered on 4 sides as well as the platen with a charming red based Tartan plaid, this seasonal table cloth will put your family and friends in a holiday frame of mind. Spode Quality - This fabric tablecloth is made with an easy-care fabric in 100% polyester. It is machine washable, and will resist wrinkling if removed promptly after drying. Coordinated Collection - The Spode Christmas Tree Tartan collection spans many products, including: towels, shower curtains and hooks, tabletop, rugs and other bathroom countertop accessories. Spode. Celebrating over 250 years.