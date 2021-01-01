Splitty Pro LED Desk Lamp by Koncept - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (SPY-W-SIL-PRO-SLT)

From lighting brand Koncept, the Splitty Pro LED Desk Lamp is an award-winning contemporary and functional lighting option provides top-quality functionally for office spaces. The eco-friendly lamp is defined by a minimalist silhouette made of fully-recyclable aluminum coated with water-based paint. Available in matte black or silver finish options, this multipurpose fixture is compatible with mercury-free LEDs for long-lasting illumination. For added functionality, this lamp features an integrated USB charging port and an energy-efficient occupancy sensor. The innovative design of the Splitty Pro LED Desk Lamp has garnered accolades including Interior Designs Best of Year Honoree (2017), winner of 2018s iF Design Award, as well as the Dot Design Award (2018). Koncept lighting, international lighting design firm. Dynamic lighting designs to accentuate and compliment any space. From conceptualization to reality, it all comes together at Koncept Lighting. Color: Silver. Finish: Silver