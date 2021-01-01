Splitter 1 in 4 Out 1x4 Ports v14 Powered 4K2K Full Ultra HD 1080p US Adapter 3D Support

Splitter 1 In 4 Out is easy to operate, split 1 input signal to 4 output signals all are identical Easy to use, takes only seconds to install Distributes input into four identical outputs Supports: 480i, 480p, 720i, 720p,1080i 1080p, 4Kx2K resolution When two or more splitters are cascaded they can be used to create a larger distribution Achieve long distance transmission of signal of more than 15 meters Widespread Use: HD video solution for super market, shopping mall, projector factory, data control center, information distribution, conference room; education and training; corporation show room, home theater, etc. Included: 1 x Splitter, 1 x 5V/1A Power adapter, 1 x User manual. This Product is produced and sold by Mc Tech. It must be fake if purchased from other stores. Note: The brand owner is and seller is Mc Tech