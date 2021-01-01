Splish Splash with Bubbles Wall Decal

If you would like to spice up a space with a unique graphic that looks like it was hand painted without the cost or effort, use this high quality wall decal for your décor. This graphic is easily applied and will not damage walls. It can be removed but not reused. Products can be applied to any smooth flat surface. It is not recommended for textured, sandy or freshly painted walls. Also walls that are painted with “scrub able” paints are not suitable for this product. Color: Black