Masterpiece Art Gallery Splendor Auburn Flower Bouquet by Studio Arts Canvas Art Print 18" x 24"

Few artistic touches are as timeless as the traditional floral still life. In this canvas print, a billowy bouquet of warm-hued flowers burst from a rustic mason jar-turned-vase. With its abstract backdrop, this painting is a perfect balance of classic and contemporary. Produced on the finest canvas material with superior printing technology, this print allows even the finest of the artist’s intended details and intricacies to be vividly put on display. Additionally, your striking new artwork fills the entire expanse of the canvas, facilitating an effortless hanging process and eliminating the need for framing.