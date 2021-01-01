Splash Tunes Pro Bluetooth Shower Speaker

EASY BUTTONS Splash Tunes Pro has the easiest buttons to use of any shower speaker on the market, being DOUBLE the size of normal shower speakers. Play, pause, skip songs, control volume, and even enjoy hands free talking with the built in microphone. FULL COMPATIBILITY Splash Tunes Pro is compatible with iPhones, Androids, iPads, and all other smart devices with Bluetooth capabilities. This shower speaker pairs to your phone with ease for awesome shower jam sessions. WATERPROOF Splash Tunes Pro is the perfect waterproof shower speaker for indoor or outdoor use. Use the durable XL sized suction cup to stick it to your shower wall, or take it on your next paddleboarding adventure! LONG BATTERY LIFE Splash Tunes Pro has DOUBLE the battery life of an average shower speaker, giving you up to 14 hours of rocking out. This speaker is rechargeable via micro USB and can be fully recharged in under 90 minutes. BLUETOOTH 4.0 This wi