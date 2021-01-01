Splash Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Purple - (138915-1001)

The Splash Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge offers a delightful contemporary accompaniment to indoor living spaces. The fixtures central element is its illumination, which uses small metal housings set inside an upward splash of handmade glass, capped by a round accent below that holds it in place. Each lamp is supported by adjustable metal stems and reinforced by a sleek arrangement of curving branches. At the same time, the glass shade takes on sparkles of ambient light traveling upward, while still sending a layer pool of downlight below. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Clear. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting